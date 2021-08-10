S&P 500 Movers: MU, KSU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Kansas City Southern topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%.

Year to date, Kansas City Southern registers a 42.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 2.8%.

Micron Technology is showing a gain of 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.7%, and Victorias Secret, trading up 5.9% on the day.