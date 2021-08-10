Pentagon Takes Step Toward Making Vaccines Mandatory For Service Members

NPR reports that the Department of Defense is preparing to make COVID-19 vaccinations required for all department employees.

On August 9, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on all members of the military to get vaccinated in a memo sent to employees.

To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.

I strongly encourage all DoD military and civilian personnel, as well as contractor personnel, to get vaccinated now and for military Service members to not wait for the mandate, Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary, via NPR.

NPR reports that the Pentagon cannot make vaccination mandatory until the vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Requiring the vaccine for all military personnel would require a presidential waiver.

On August 9, the White House released a statement in tandem with the Pentagon memo stating that President Biden strongly supports mandating the vaccine.

Last month, President Biden announced that federal employees and contractors will need to confirm they are vaccinated or be tested once or twice a week for the virus.

