Maryland Schools Push To Vaccinate Eligible Children As Coronavirus Cases Rise; New School Mask Mandate Starts In BCPS
The number of children with COVID-19 is rising nationwide with almost 93,824 new pediatric cases reported last week.

That is up 143 percent compared to two weeks ago and at the highest level since February.