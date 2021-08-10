Maryland Schools Push To Vaccinate Eligible Children As Coronavirus Cases Rise; New School Mask Mandate Starts In BCPS

The number of children with COVID-19 is rising nationwide with almost 93,824 new pediatric cases reported last week.
That is up 143 percent compared to two weeks ago and at the highest level since February.
The number of children with COVID-19 is rising nationwide with almost 93,824 new pediatric cases reported last week.
That is up 143 percent compared to two weeks ago and at the highest level since February.
[NFA] The head of the second-largest U.S. teachers' union on Sunday was among those who said COVID-19 vaccinations should be..