COVID: Stevie Nicks Pulls Out Of BottleNeck Festival

Former Fleetwood Mac lead singer Stevie Nicks dropped out of headlining this year's BottleRock Festival due to COVID concerns.
Andrea Nakano tells us what this means for the Labor Day music festival.
Former Fleetwood Mac lead singer Stevie Nicks dropped out of headlining this year's BottleRock Festival due to COVID concerns.
Andrea Nakano tells us what this means for the Labor Day music festival.
Multi award-winning songwriter opens up...
With over 50 million records sold worldwide,* Sheryl Crow* is one of the..