Sarah Ferguson Thinks Princess Diana Would Say These Things About Her Children

Sarah Ferguson recently discussed what she thinks her sister-in-law, Princess Diana would think of the men her boys have become.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Sarah Ferguson recently discussed what she thinks her sister-in-law, Princess Diana would think of the men her boys have become.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has insisted Princess Diana would be “very proud” of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry..
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s..