Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Restores Statewide Mask Mandate

The reinstated mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals was announced on Aug.

11.

After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions, Gov.

Kate Brown, via statement.

This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now, Gov.

Kate Brown, via statement.

Oregon is the third state to reissue an indoor mask mandate, following Louisiana and Hawaii.

Washington, D.C., and several other cities have also done so.

In Kentucky, masks will again be mandated in schools.

Many states have been hesitant to reimplement restrictions they had in place last year due to the strain it has imposed on the public's mental health.

Texas and Florida have barred mask mandates entirely.

Amid the pandemic, Oregon has had some of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in America, but infections have surged in recent days.

Gov.

Brown also announced that employees working under the state's executive branch will now need to be fully vaccinated