What Is Labor Day, and Why Do We Celebrate With a 3-Day Weekend?
Credit: Better Homes & GardensDuration: 00:46s 0 shares 1 views
There's a deep significance behind this day off from work.
Related news coverage
Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts Due to Health Concerns
Wibbitz Top Stories
-
US stocks end the day on mixed footing
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks mixed midday on global growth concerns
Proactive Investors
Advertisement
More coverage
A Taste of Colorado Announces A Big Change, Will Take Place On 16th Street Mall Over Labor Day Weekend
CBS 4 Denver
A Taste of Colorado is on the move this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. It's usually held at Civic Center Park in Denver, where..
KZoo Musician Gets PBS Documentary
WXMI - Scripps
CA theme park reopens but short on workers
Reuters - Politics