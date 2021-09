Warm, but not that warm this week - August 30

AND YOU CAN'T REALLY DOWNTOWNTO ALL RIGHT HERE YOU CAN KINDOF MAKE IT MAEK TI OUT BUT IT'STHE WEST SIDE OF THE SALT LAKEVALLEY WHERE WE'RE SEEING SOMEOF OUR WORST AIR QUALITY RIGHTNOW COMPARED TO THE SALT LAKECITY PLUS ONCE YOU VALLEY.PLUS ONCE YOU GET UP TOWARDSABOUT LATENTLY AGAIN THAT'SWHERE OUR AIR QUALITY IS ATTHE ORANGE LEVEL UNHEALTHYSENSITIVE GROUP SO LET'S TALKABOUT THE SURFACE SMOKESU RACFESMOKE FORECAST BECAUSE WE WALKCONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND INTOTOMORROW WITH SOME SMOKETHROUGH 9:00 A.M.

FORTHE NORTHERN PART OF THE STATE,MOSTLY ABOUT NORTH SALT LAKEFURTHER NORTH WE'RE GOING TOSEE SOME OF THAT THICKER SMOKEAND OVER TOWARDS WENT OVER BUTTHEN WE'RE GOING TO SEEMOISTURE FROM THE SOUTH AIRQUALITY BE PRETTY DECENT ACROSSPRETTY DECENT ACRO SSSOUTHERNAND CENTRAL UTAH.BUT WE HAVE A WHOLE DIFFERENTHOST OF ISSUES FOR TOMORROW ANDWEDNESDAY WITH AREAS A FLASHFLOODING BECOMING A CONCERN.BUT TOMORROW MORNING WHEN WAKEUP HERE IN SALT LAKE WILL HAVESOME SMOKE PATCHY SMOKESIBMTEITD GREECE WITH SUNNYSKIES, HAZY SUNSHINE LIKELY NADIN FOR SATELLITE AND RADAR IT'SMOSTLY CLEAR RIGHT NOW IT JUSTLOOKS CLOUDY OUT THERE BECAUSEOF THE OF THE SMOKE AND THENFOR STHOUER NTHAT'S WHERE WEHAVE A FEW SHOWERS THISAFTERNOON MOSTLY SOTHU OF ICE70 BUT TALKING ABOUT THE MAINIMPACTS THIS TOMORROWSOUTHWESTERN UTAH YOUR, YOURBEST CHANCE FOR AREAS FLASHFLOODING AND THEN SOUTHERN ANDCENTRAL UTAH WILL END UP WITHBETTER CHANCE FOR FLASHFLOODING HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY.SO AREAS HIGHLIGHTED GREENESSENTIALLY PRICE DOWN THROUGHGREEN RIVER THROUGH CANYONLANDSDOWN WORDS LAKE POWELL, TOWARDSWESTERN UTAH THAT'S GOING TO BEIN A FLASH FLOOD WATCH OVERTHE NEXT FEW DAYS DEPENDINGWHERE YOU ARE EITHER THROUGHTOMORROW OR THROUGH WEDNESDAY.SO OVERNIGHT TOMORROW MORNINGWHEN YOU FIRST WAKE UP ABOUTSIXTY TO SIXTY FIVE FOR IN SALTLAEK IN PROVO AND BY TOMORROWAFTERNOON WE'RE GOING TO HAVETHOSE TEMPERATUESR ABOUT EIGHTYFIVE TO NINETY FIVE FORTHE WASATCH FRONT FOR SALT LAKEOENGD PROVO UP TO LOGAN NINETYDEGREES TOMORROW BUT EXCESSIVERAIN IS POSSIBLE MOST THROUGHCENTRAL UTAHUT B A BIT MORELIKELY DOWN TOWARD ZIONNATIONAL PARK AND INTO NORTHERNARIZONA SO THE FLASH FLOODINGPOTENTIAL FOR TOMORROW ISPROBABLE FOR CAPITOL REEF FORGRAND STAIRCASE NATURAL BRIDGES,GRAND GULCH, SAN RAFAEL SWELLAND ALSO ZAIN NATIONAL PARK.WE'RE GOING TO HAVE HEAVYRAINFALL AT TIMES FOR TOMORROWAFTERNOON MAINLY CENTRAL INSOUTHWESTERN UTAH INTOWEDNESDAY.WE'RE GOING TO CONTIN YOU WITHARESA OF RAINFALL YET AGAINBECOMING POTENTIAL HEAVYRAINFALL AT TIMES.SO OUR RAIN PROJECTION HEREACROSS THE STATE FRO THE NEXTSEVEN DAYS OVER THE NEXT SEVENDAYS WE'RE GOING TO LIKELY SEEAT LEAST SOME SORT OF RAIN EVENUP TOWARDS MOST OF THE WASATCHINCLUDING THE SALT LAKE AREABUT HEAVY RAINFALL IS MORELIKELY OFR SOUTHERN AND CENTRALUTAH PLUS UP INTO THE US WECOULD SEE MORE THAN AN INCH OFRAIN FOR ST GEORGE MID 90STOMORROW 10 DEGREES COOLER BYWEDNESDAY WITH THUNDERSTORMSLIKELY AND THEN WE'LL SEE MID90S FOR THIS UPCOMING WEEKENDTHAT'S LABOR DAY WEEKEND ANDFORCING GEORGE ST.

GEORGETEMPERATURES MID 90S EXCUSE FORSALT LAKE CITY MID 90S TOMORROWTEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 80S FORWEDNESDAY AND THEN WE'LL KEEPIT IN THE MID TO UPPER 80STHR