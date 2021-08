ISRO: GSLV-F10 rocket launch with EOS-03 satellite is not fully accomplished | Oneindia News

Today, ISRO launched Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am.

However, ISRO said the mission could not be accomplished fully due to a performance anomaly in the cryogenic stage.

