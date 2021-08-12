Watch protestors threaten a fellow parent who supports mask mandates after a school board meeting in Williamson County, Tennessee ended with a vote for a temporary mask requirement.
Outraged protesters harass parent outside school board mask vote
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 01:39s 0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Anti-mask protesters harass school board after vote
More than a hundred anti-mask protesters heckled masked people, including doctors and nurses, after a school board in Williamson..
SBS