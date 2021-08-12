Is the Delta Variant Getting Kids More Sick Than Other COVID-19 Variants?

The Delta variant is more contagious, but is it getting kids more sick than other Covid-19 variants?
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
The Delta variant is more contagious, but is it getting kids more sick than other Covid-19 variants?
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
[NFA] Protests and more mandates: Masks have become a divisive issue, often splitting the country along political lines, despite..
Michigan’s COVID-19 cases have jumped and are almost double what they were in 2020. The average number of new cases is 1,321 per..