Thursday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: HFC, ATVI

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HollyFrontier, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Michael E.

Rose bought 13,500 shares of HFC, at a cost of $28.92 each, for a total investment of $390,420.

So far Rose is in the green, up about 6.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $30.66.

HollyFrontier is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Rose in the past year.

And at Activision Blizzard, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Peter J.

Nolan who purchased 3,950 shares at a cost of $81.93 each, for a total investment of $323,608.

Before this latest buy, Nolan purchased ATVI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.09M at an average of $94.96 per share.

Activision Blizzard is trading trading flat on the day Thursday.

So far Nolan is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $85.46.