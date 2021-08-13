Tony Bennett Announces His Retirement on 'Doctors' Orders'

Tony Bennett Announces His Retirement, on ‘Doctor’s Orders'.

The iconic crooner recently celebrated his 95th birthday.

His most recent shows at Radio City Music Hall, in which he shared the marquee with Lady Gaga, will be his last.

His manager and son, Danny Bennett, announced the end of the singer's career on Aug. 12.

12.

There won't be any additional concerts.

This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer.

This is, however, doctors' orders.

It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling.

Look, he gets tired.

His continued health is the most important part of this.

The shot tour Bennett had scheduled for 2021 has been cancelled.

The crooner's manager was adamant that the decision has nothing to do with Bennett's ability to sing.

We're not worried about him being able to sing.

We are worried, from a physical stand point... about human nature.

He'll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows.

Bennett has kept a busy schedule in recent years, despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2020.

Dealing as we have with Alzheimer's for the last four-five years, it's cognitive.

He has short-term memory loss.

[But] he doesn't use a Teleprompter.

He never misses a line.

Bennett's manager described his final shows as "triumphant.".

Bennett's manager described his final shows as "triumphant." He sounded amazing for a man of any age.