July Was Earth’s Hottest Month on Record, According to NOAA.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the announcement on Aug. 13.

13.

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said the record "adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.".

July is typically the world’s warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded, Rick Spinrad, NOAA Administrator, via statement.

Temperature record-keeping began 142 years ago.

The news comes as places all over the world are battling some of the worst wildfires they've ever encountered.

It also comes on the heels of the United Nations' recent report alerting the public about the urgent threat of climate change.

According to the report, climate change is affecting the planet in "unprecedented" ways.

U.N.

Secretary-General António Guterres said the "alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable.".

[The] report is a code red for humanity, António Guterres, U.N.

Secretary-General, via statement