Children's camp worker arrested

ATTHOWNER OF KIDS REVOLUTION ISSENDING TO HER FORMER EMPLOYEEAFTER HE WAS ARRESTED ON CHILDPORNOGRAPHY CHARGES INBALTIMORE COUNTY.

SHE SAT DOWNWITH WMAR2 NEWSTO CLEAR THE AIR SAYING SHEAND HER STAFF NEVER SAW ANY FOTHIS COMING.BY SIMPLY WATCHING ALYSASTOFFRENGEN INTERACT WITHCHILDREN AT KIDS REVOLION,UTYOU COULDNBATTLING AN UNTHINKAEBLSCANDALEMPLOYEE WHO GREW UP RIGHTTHERE IN HER PROGRAM.“Iokay.

I am far from okay but Ihave to stay calm for thesechildren” ON AUGUST 11THBALTIMORE COUNTY POLICEARRESTED DAVID NAUJOS KAONCHARGES FOR POSSESSINGPROMOTING AND DISTRIBUNGTICHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

ALL WHILEWORKING AT KIDS REVOLUTIONS AVAN DRIVER.“He would go andpick up the children from theschools bring them back.

Withhim not being a group leadr,ehe was never left alone byhimself with the children”CHARGING DOCUMENTS REVEEDALTHE 26 YEAR OLD WAS SENDINGAND RECEIVING VIDEOS OFCHILDREN PERFORMING SEXUALACTS SOMETIMES WITH EACHOTHER, OTHER TIMES WITHADULTS.

ACCORDING TO COURTCORERDS HE WAS SHARING THEPICTURES AND VIDEOS VIA SNAPCHAT AND KIK IN GROUPCHATSWITH NAMES LIKE“8 ANDP UUSUALLY” ALL OF THIS WHILEAPPARENTLY PLANNING FOR HISWEDDING IN 6 MONTHS ACCORDINGTO STOFFREGEN WHO CONSIDERS ITALL A SLAP IN THE FACEHE SCOULD“I“not us.

Ita ws that gentlemanand with the finger prints,background checks every twoyears, ithim and ithim unless he was caught” SHESAYS HE KEEPT HIS DEALINGSDISCRETE SAYING HE NEVER MADEADVANCES TO ANY OF HRSTUDENTS.“No one has eversaid heinappropriate” BUT COURTRECORDS INDICATE THE CONTRARYWHERE NAUJOKAS TOLD DETECTIVES2 YEARS AGO A 6 YEAR OLD ATTHE CENTER“SAT ON HIS LAP ANDACCUSED HIM OF TOUCHING HERBUTT” AND DOCUMENTS SAY HEADIVISED DETECTIVES THERE WASA 10 YEAR OLD GIRL HE WATCDHEAND WAS“ATTRACTED T” SO MUCHSO HE SAVED PICTURES OF HERAND SENT THEM TO OTHERSN ICHATS.“You left us handlingyour decisions, yourillegalities and youhere to clean it up.

Webeing beat up for somethingyou chose to do” BALTIMORECOUNTY POLICE SAY THEY BELIEVETHERE ARE MORE POTENTIALVICTIMS THEYUNCOVER AND THEYCITIZENS, ESPECIALLY PARENTSFOR HELP.“To plseea sit downand have an age appropriateconversation with yourchildren and encourage them tospeak up and speak outregarding their engagemesntwith David” IN LBATIMORECOUNTY KENDALL GREEN WR2MANEWSOUR COVID NUMBERS INCHED EVENHIGHER HEADING INTO