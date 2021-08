OSDH: COVID cases, vaccinations rising

THUNDERSTRMOS.

HIGHS IN THELOWER 90S.OKLAHOMA COVID CASES ARE ONTHE RISE - BUT SO IS THE NUMBEROF THOSE GETTING VACCINATED.THAT'S PART OF THE LATESTUPDATE FROM THE STATE DEPARTMENTOFE HALTH THIS AFTERNOON.2 NEWS OKLAHOMA REPORTER KATIEKELEHER... SHARES MOREHIGHLIGHTS FROM TODAY'SBRIEFING.INCLUDING EMERGENCY RULES NOWIN PLACE FOR HOSPITALS.KATIE?MIKE - THE OKLAHOMA STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYSVACCINATIONS INCREASED 121PERCENT FROM THE FIRST WEEK OFJULY TO THE FIRST WEEK OFAUGUST.BU-T THERE'S STILL A LOT OFCONCERN AS HOSPITALIZATIONS RISEAND THE DELTA VARIANT SPREADS.50 PERCENT OF OKLAHOMANS HAVENOW RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE COVIDVACCINE -BUT THE OKLAHOMA STATE DEPTOFHEALTH SAYS ONLY ABOUT 41PERCENT ARE FULLY VACCINATED.00:06:01:20-00:06:06:13DR. LANCE FRYE, COMMISSIONER OFHEALTH, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPT.

OFHEALTH"If you are not vaccinated atthis time, you are atsignificant risk from COVID-19."STATE COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH DR.LANCE FRYE SAYS SO FAR FORAUGUST - 98 PERCENT OF NEW COVIDCASESAND 93 PERCENT OFHOSPITALIZATIONS ARE THOSE WHOAREN UVACCINATED.WITH THE DELTA VARIANT - PROVINGTO BE THE MOST WIDESPREADSTRAIN.:0010:14:01-00:10:19:05DR. GITANJALI PAI, CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPT.

OFHEALTH"Right now, the Delta variantaccounts for 70 percent ofsequenced cases in Oklahoma."THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT ENACTEDEMERGENCY RULES - APPROVED BYGOVERNOR STITT ON THURSDAY.WITH THESE RULES - DR. FRYE SAYSTHEY'RE ABLE TO DO WHAT THEY DIDUNDER THE PREVIOUS EMERGENCYDECLARATION.THAT INCLUDES ENABLING HOSPITALSTO REPORT COVID BREAKTHROUGHINFECTIONS.AND QREUIRES LABS AND PROVIDERSTO SUBMIT AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OFPOSITIVE SAMPLES TO THE PUBLICHEALTH LAB.DR. FRYE SAYS THEY'RE ALSOWORKING TO ADDRESS THE STAFFINGSHORTAGE SEEN IN HOSPITALSAROUND THE STATE.00:14:08:15-00:14:25:04DR. LANCE FRYE, COMMISSIONER OFHEALTH, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPT.

OFHEALTH"We realize that the number wehave from the previous surge isprobably not the same as it isnow because they've had nursesleave the state, they may havehad people leave the profession.People are just mentally andphysically exhausted and some ofthem don't want to do that rightnow."DR. FRYE SAYS HE'S NOT SURE ANEMERGENCY DECLARATION IS NEEDEDAT THIS TIME.THE GOVERNOR WOULD HAVE TO MAKETHAT DECLARATION IN ORDER FORSCHOOLS TO BE ABLE TO MANDATEMASKS.DR. FRYE WOULDN'T WEIGH IN ONTHE SCHOOL MASK MANDATE DEBATE -BUT DOES SAY MASKS ARERECOMMENDED00:23:04:17-00:23:23:12DR. LANCE FRYE, COMMISSIONER OFHEALTH, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPT.

OFHEALTH"What we do know is that we arecontenting to recommend maskwearing to anyone that's in asituation where they feel likeit needs to be done.

An wde knowthat, for instance, oruunvaccinated children from fiveto 12 are at risk so we wouldreocmmend them to be wearingmasks."DOCTORS ONTH E CALL ALSODISCUSSED A POSSIBLE BOOSTERSHOT - WHICH THE F-D-ARECOMMENDS.COMING UP AT 6 - WHO THEY SA