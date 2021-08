3 ministers ride bicycles in 'Pedal for Health' initiative | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Oneindia News

Participating in India's Independence Day celebrations, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Health Minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the 'Pedal for Health' initiative under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' campaign.

