India breaks record as 1.5 crore people upload videos of singing national anthem | Oneindia News

On the eve of the 75th Independence day, more than 15 million Indians from the country and across the world have recorded and uploaded their videos of singing the national anthem, making a record in itself.

The Ministry of Culture created a program to enable people to sing the national anthem by August 15 and upload it on the website.

