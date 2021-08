Burhan Wai’s father unfurls the national flag in Kashmir | Oneindia News

Muzaffar Wani, father of Burhan Wani, unfurled the national flag at a government school in Tral.

Burhan Wani was terrorist commander of Hizbul Mujahideen whose killing led to massive civilian unrest in the Valley in 2016 #MuzaffarWani #Kashmir #IndependenceDay