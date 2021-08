What's next for Dominion's Big Lie lawsuits?

Dominion Voting Systems attorney Stephen Shackelford talks with Brian Stelter about the company’s defamation suits against purveyors of voter fraud falsehoods.

He says “this is a problem that is getting worse, not better, including for Dominion,” so “the best we can do is resort to the legal system and rely on it to hold them accountable.”