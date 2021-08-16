Catch the Bullet Movie

Catch the Bullet Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This powerful western starring Peter Facinelli (Twilight franchise) shows what happens when you push a good man too far.

Britt MacMasters (Jay Pickett), a U.S. Marshal, returns from a mission to find his father (Tom Skerritt) wounded and his son, Chad, kidnapped by the outlaw Jed Blake.

Hot on their trail, Britt forms a posse with a gunslinging deputy and a stoic Pawnee tracker.

But both Jed and Britt tread dangerously close to the Red Desert’s Sioux territory, which poses a menace far greater than either can imagine.

Catch the Bullet – On Digital Friday, September 10, 2021 and DVD on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - Jay Pickett, Tom Skerritt