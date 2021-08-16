WILDFIRE Movie

WILDFIRE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inseparable sisters raised in a small town on the Irish border, Lauren and Kelly’s lives were shattered with the mysterious death of their mother.

Left to pick up the pieces after her sister abruptly disappeared, Lauren is suddenly confronted with the family’s dark and traumatic past when Kelly returns home after being reported missing for a whole year.

With the intense sisterhood reignited, Kelly’s desire to unearth their history is not welcomed by all in the small town, as rumours and malice spread like wildfire, threatening to push them over the edge.

Directed by Cathy Brady and stars Nika McGuigan & Nora-Jane Noone