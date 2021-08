Blood On Her Name Movie

Blood On Her Name Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A woman’s panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spirals out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man’s body to his family.

Writer/Director: Matthew Pope Producer: Don M.

Thompson and Matthew Pope Cast: Bethany Anne Lind, Will Patton, Elisabeth Rohm, Jimmy Gonzales, Jared Ivers Festivals: Fantasia International Film Festival 83 MIN / 2019 / USA / ENGLISH / DRAMATIC THRILLER