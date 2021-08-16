Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to jet off to Russia for 'Tiger 3' shoot
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to jet off to Russia for 'Tiger 3' shoot

Superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif are heading to Russia on August 18 to shoot the international leg of the spy thriller 'Tiger 3', which was put on hold due to the pandemic.

#salmankhan #katrinakaif #tiger3