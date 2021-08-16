Thousands of Fake COVID Vaccination Cards Seized By US Federal Agents

Officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized the cards from a shipping hub in Memphis, TN.

121 packages containing roughly 3,000 fake vaccine cards were seized.

The cards were produced with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) logo and originated in Shenzhen, China.

They have been shipped to destinations all over the U.S. These vaccinations are free and available everywhere.

If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision.

But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my [officers’] time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself, Michael Neipert, CBP Area Port Director of Memphis, via 'The Washington Post'.

According to the CBP, many of the cards contain mistakes, such as misspellings and inaccurate translations.

According to the Associated Press, a person can obtain a false COVID vaccine card for as little as $25.

CBP officials stated that the agency is committed to the continued seizure of such cards.

CBP Officers at the Area Port of Memphis remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling and helping to protect our communities, Michael Neipert, CBP Area Port Director of Memphis, via 'The Washington Post'.

But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my [officers’] time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines, Michael Neipert, CBP Area Port Director of Memphis, via 'The Washington Post'.

The seizure comes as many local officials begin to implement vaccine requirements for participation in public spaces