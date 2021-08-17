Members Of Lutheran World Relief Assist Families Recovering From Earthquake In Haiti

The situation in Haiti growing more dire tonight after a devastating earthquake.
Rescue crews are scrambling to find more survivors as Tropical Depression Grace threatens more flooding and damage.
Members of Lutheran World Relief said hospitals in Haiti are overwhelmed and clean water is scarce after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake..
Aid groups are scrambling to respond to a series of crises that have ravaged Haiti.
A tropical storm is now threatening..