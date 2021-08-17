Weather Forecast August 17

And good Tuesday.

MeteorolAnd after some morning fiva decent day for us here awill be partly to mostly cpretty seasonable for thisthat's going to put highseighties.

There will be thspotty showers once againyesterday, they're very feIf you do see one, they'renot going to last very lonto cancel any outdoor planat any severe threat here,there will be a few showerup during the afternoon anas the sun sets, we'll seecome to an end across theevening is at 8 38 tomorroagain partly to mostly cloor two warmer tomorrow.

Anare a little smaller for othe remnants of tropical swell off to the east thurs87 degrees.

Then we buildheat and humidity for theweekend and into monday.

Aand humidity comes the cha