Daily Dividend Report: FL, WM, DGX, GPC, WHR

Waste Management (WM) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.575 per share payable Sept.

Foot Locker (FL) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share or 50%, which will be payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

17, 2021 to stockholders of record on Sept.

3, 2021.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share, payable on October 20, 2021 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 5, 2021.

Genuine Parts Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighty-one and one-half cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record September 3, 2021.

Whirlpool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2021.