Bob Dylan Sued for Allegedly Sexually Abusing a 12-Year-Old in the 1960s

In a civil lawsuit filed with the New York Supreme Court last week.

A woman identified as J.C.

Said Dylan sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol when she was 12 years old.

The woman claims the abuse happened at his New York apartment over a period of six weeks... ... and left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.".

Dylan was in his mid-20s at the time.

The lawsuit, which is seeking unspecified damages, was submitted just before a New York state deadline.

That deadline, authorized in 2019, allows people to pursue legal claims involving alleged sexual abuse of children that were previously not possible due to a statute of limitations.

A spokesman for the now 80-year-old musician said the allegations are false.

The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended, Bob Dylan's spokesman, via statement