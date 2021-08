Great Falls barber giving free back-to-school cuts

ITS THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAINWHEN THE BACK TO SCHOOL BUZZSTARTS CUTTING INTO SUMMERVACATION.BUT FOR KIDS ON THE BLACKFEETRESERVATION, THEY’LL HEAD CKBATO SCHOOL WITH A FRESH NEWLOOK.MTN’S LINDSEY STENGERINTRODUCES US TO AN ALUMNUSWHO LOVES GIVING BACK.{LOGAN GOBERT IS A BROWNINGNATIVE WHO HAS EXPERIENCEDFIRSTHAND THE STRUGGLES MANYCHILDREN GO THROUGH.}{"I’M FROM THE BLACKFEETRESERVATION, AND POVERTY UPTHERE IS JUST KIND OF IGNORED,IT’S TUCKED AWAY IN THECORNER."}{HE’S TRYING TO CHANGE THAT.BY BOOSTING KIDS’ CONFIDENCE -ONE CUT AT A TIME.}{"I WOULD RATHER GO HELP WHEREI CAME FROM.

THERE ARE PLENTYOF OPPORTUNITIES HERE IN THECITY, THERE ARE PLENTY OFPROGRAMS THAT HELP KIDS HERE,BUT THERE IS NOTHING UP THEREYA KNOW."}{ARMED WITH THEIR SCISSORS ANDRAZORS, GOBERT AND HIS CREWSWILL BE OFFERI TNGHEIR TALENTSTO THE DISTRICTS NEARLY 2000STUDENTS}{"RIGHT NOWE WHAVE 14 SPOTSSO HOPEFULLY SOMEWHERE AROUNDTHERE YA KNOW, I JUST WANNBEAABLE TO HAVE ENOUGH SPOTS FORTHE KIDS YA KNOW, TO BE ABLETO GET EVERYBODY IN AND NOTHAVE TO TURN ANYONE AWAY."}{IT NOT ONLY HITS HOME FORGOBERT ,BUT A MAJORITY OF HISHAIRCUT CREW AS WELL.}{"THE TEAM THAT HE IS BRINGINGIS NOT JUST PEOPLE THAT WORKFOR HIM AND HIS SHOP BUTTHERE’S A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHOARE CURRENTLY IN THE MONTANAACADEMY FROM HERE."}{LOGAN SAYS CUTTING HAIRHELPED HIM GET AHEAD IN LIFEAND NOW, HE WANTS TO GIVEOTHER KIDS THAT OPPORTUNITY ASWELL.}{"IT WAS ALWAYS A GOAL TO HELPKIDS, BECAUSE OF SO MUCH BEINGIGNORED WHEN I WAS A KID.

YOUKNOW?

WHEN I WAS A CHILD,THERE WERE REALLY NO ROLEMODELS, NOBODY FOR ME TO LOOKUP TO.

LIKE, I JUST WANNA,HOPEFULLY SOMEHOW SOME WAY ONEOF THEM KIDS SITS IN MY CHAIR.AND CAME FROM THE SAME PLACETHAT I CAME FROM."}{IT’S NOT FOR THE MONEY.

NOTHIS IS A LABOR OF LOVE}{"EVEN IF ONE KID APPRECIATESIT, IT WILL BE WORTH IT FORUS."}{HAIRCUTS ARE SOMETHINGOSMANY PEOPLE TAKE FOR GRANTED}{"I BELIEVE THAT EVERYONEDESERVES A CHANCE TO FEEL GOODABOUT THEMSELVES WHETHER YOURFAMILY CAN AFFORD IT OR NOT."}{"NO MATTER HOW BIG YOU MAKEIT OR HOW FAR YOU GO, IT’SALWAYS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBERWHERE YOU CAME FROM AND TOGIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITYTHAT BUILT YOU.

IN BROWNING,LINDSEY STENGER, MTN NEWS."