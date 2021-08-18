New Chicago Mask Mandate Is Not News Restaurateurs Were Hoping To Hear

Effective Friday, a mask mandate will be back in effect in Chicago for all indoor spaces, including gyms, stores, and restaurants.
As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some businesses believe this step backward could be a big blow.
Facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant's spread among the unvaccinated, Chicago once..
Thursday, the largest teachers' union in the country said it supports educators getting vaccinated before the start of the school..