The new Audi skysphere concept Design Preview

Audi has unveiled the first member of a new family of concept vehicles, a spectacular roadster.

Audi skysphere concept is the name of the electric-powered, two-door convertible whose lines lead directly to the Audi design of tomorrow.

With it, the brand is illustrating its vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future, in which the interior becomes an interactive space and the vehicle a platform for captivating experiences.

This is being made possible thanks to autonomous driving, a revolutionary redesign of the interior, and a seamless digital ecosystem.

The Audi skysphere concept shows how the brand is redefining luxury in the future – it’s no longer just about driving.

The concept car was designed with the clear objective of offering its occupants captivating and world-class experiences.

To give passengers the maximum amount of freedom, the Audi skysphere concept was designed for two different driving experiences: a grand touring experience and a sports experience.

This makes use of a spectacular technical detail – the variable wheelbase.

Electric motors and a sophisticated mechanism with body and frame components that slide into one another make it possible to vary the wheelbase itself and the exterior length of the car by 250 millimeters.

At the same time, the vehicle’s ground clearance is adjusted by 10 millimeters to enhance comfort and driving dynamics.