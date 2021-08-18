Afghanistan: Human remains found in wheel well of US airforce plane | Oneindia News
Human remains were found in the wheel well of a C17 globemaster that took off from Kabul on Monday and landed at the Al Useid air base Qatar, the US Airforce has said in a statement.

