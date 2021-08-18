Kids will love these back-to-school cookie notes

These creative cookie notes are the perfect way to celebrate your child’s first day of school!.Corianne (@coriannescustomcookies) is a TikToker who shares creative baking and cookie-decorating videos on TikTok.In one particularly sweet video, Corianne even shared a cookie that’s perfect for anyone with school-aged kids.In the video, Corianne shows how to make school notebook-inspired cookies that can be customized with any message you want.The cookies make a great first day of school treat or a fun lunch box surprise for any school day.Viewers were impressed with Corianne’s creative cookie idea and shared their appreciation in the comments section