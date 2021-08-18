Refugio native Joseph Galloway dead at 79

Refugio native and American foreign correspondent Joseph L.
Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War, has died.
He was 79.
Refugio native and American foreign correspondent Joseph L.
Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War, has died.
He was 79.
Famous storytellers from rcoastal Ben has died.
Josewas a correspondent Who rethe very first battle la Lit the deadliest battle ofpinned the book.
We are weand young, which was latermovie starring mel Gibson.