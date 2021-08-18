Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Refugio native Joseph Galloway dead at 79

Credit: Kris 6 News
Duration: 00:37s 0 shares 2 views
Refugio native Joseph Galloway dead at 79
Refugio native Joseph Galloway dead at 79

Refugio native and American foreign correspondent Joseph L.

Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War, has died.

He was 79.

Famous storytellers from rcoastal Ben has died.

Josewas a correspondent Who rethe very first battle la Lit the deadliest battle ofpinned the book.

We are weand young, which was latermovie starring mel Gibson.