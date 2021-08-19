Retired FDNY Firefighter Says Old Helmet Brought Him Back To South Bronx Fire House One Day Before 9/11

This year, we will mark 20 years since the Sept.
11 terror attacks.
For one retired firefighter, the tragedy and a firefighter's helmet called him home to New York to help; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
This year, we will mark 20 years since the Sept.
11 terror attacks.
For one retired firefighter, the tragedy and a firefighter's helmet called him home to New York to help; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Jerry Sanford was working as a public information officer in Florida when a fire chief there showed him the antique helmet with the..