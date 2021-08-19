Reminiscence Movie - A Journey Through Time

All you have to do?

Follow the voice.

Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Ferguson, Writer/Director Lisa Joy, and the cast explain the "reminiscence machine" of this chaotic future, and the addictiveness and consequences of reliving memories.

In a reality where time can be altered, how close can you get before the illusion is broken?

#Reminiscence From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros.

Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

The film also stars Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

Reminiscence will be available in theaters and on HBO Max August 20 on the Ad-Free plan, streaming in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.