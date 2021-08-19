WEB EXTRA: Surgeon General Announces Plan For COVID Booster Shots

U.S. Surgeon General: "The time to lay out a plan for COVID-19 boosters is now." On Wednesday (8/18), Dr. Vivek Murthy said fully vaccinated adults 18 years old and older "would be eligible for their booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines." The surgeon general says the plan is to start the booster program the week of September 20, 2021.
US health officials recommend eight-month COVID-19 vaccine boosters beginning Sept. 20
Kris 6 News
