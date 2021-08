The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain Movie (2021) - Frankie Faison, Steve O'Connell, Enrico Natale

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on the true story of the events that led to the death of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr, an elderly African American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers who were dispatched to check on him.

Director David Midell Writers David Midell Actors Frankie Faison, Steve O'Connell, Enrico Natale Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 23 minutes