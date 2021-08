Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 8/19/21

DOMINATE SW AND CENTRAL IDAHOON THURSDAY, AND WHILETEMPERATURES CLIMB A TOUCHOVER WEDNESDAY, IT WILL REMAINABNORMALLY COOL FORMID-AUGUST.

HIGH TEMPS IN THETREASURE VALLEY WILL REACHHE TLOW 80S FOR MOST AREAS, WITH ABREEZE OUT OF THE NW AT10-20MPH AT TIMES.

IN THEMOUNTAINS, SMOKY BUT CLEAR,WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER60S AND LOW 70S.

FRIDAY ISSHAPING UP TO BE A BEAUTIFULDAY, WITH MID-80S IN THE BOISEAREA, LIGHTER WINDS AND HAZYBUT MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL SWEEPIN FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAYMORNING, TRIGGERING HIT-OR-MISS RAIN SHOWERS AND SAYTRTHUNDERSTORMS ON SATURDAY,WITH SIGNIFICANT RAIN POSSIBLEIN SOME MOUNTAIN LOCATIONS.TEMPS DIP BRIEFLY INTO THE 70SAGAIN IN BOISE ON SATURDAY,THEN DRIER, WARMER CONDITIONSRETURN SUNDAY, WITH SUNSHINEAND HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S FOREARLY NEXT WK.EETHE WILD AND SCENIC SECTION OFHELLS CANYON ON THE SNAKE VE