Vikings’ Cameron Smith Retires From NFL

Smith, 24, spent last year recovering from open-heart surgery after a congenital heart defect was detected following a positive COVID-19 test.

On Aug.

18, he took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

When I had open heart surgery last year, I grappled a lot with what I had been asking my body to do in order to play this great game, Cameron Smith, via Instagram.

After careful consideration and thorough discussion with my friends and family, I have made the difficult decision to retire from the NFL.

I am grateful for, and will forever cherish the many opportunities that I have been given to me through football, Cameron Smith, via Instagram.

I truly appreciate the support from all of my friends, family, the entire Vikings organization, USC, Athletes First and everyone who has been by my side along the way, Cameron Smith, via Instagram.

The linebacker did play in the Vikings' preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Aug.

14.

But he left the game with a concussion