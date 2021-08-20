Martyrs Lane Movie

Martyrs Lane Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can’t quite work out why her mother seems so distant.

At night she is visited by a mysterious guest, who might be able to give her some answers.

With a new challenge every night, Leah is rewarded with bits of knowledge that, when pieced together, threaten to shine a dangerous light on both the truth in her nightmares and of the world she lives in.

Written and directed by Ruth Platt.

Starring Denise Gough, Anastasia Hille and Steven Cree.