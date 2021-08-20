Habit Movie Clip - What's Your Purpose?

Habit Movie Clip - What's Your Purpose?

- Plot synopsis: Reminiscent of early Tarantino, this edgy, outrageous thriller is one “habit” you’ll want to acquire!

The action begins as L.A.

Party girl Mads (Bella Thorne, The DUFF) gets a gig running drugs for Eric, a washed-up Hollywood star.

When their cash gets stolen and Eric is slain by a rival drug lord, Mads and her two sexy BFFs hide out by dressing up as nuns.

But in spite of their costumes, these bad girls are no angels.

Also stars Paris Jackson, Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect), and Gavin Rossdale (Constantine).

Director Janell Shirtcliff Writers Libby Mintz, Janell Shirtcliff Actors Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Libby Mintz, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee, Ione Skye, Aaron Diaz, Jamie Hince, Paris Jackson, Josie Ho Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 21 minutes