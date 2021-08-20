Shakti Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit are rooting for this 'Bigg Boss OTT
Shakti Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit are rooting for this 'Bigg Boss OTT

Actors Shakti Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are rooting for 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Karan Nath.

In recently shared posts on social media they gave their best wishes to him.

#shaktikapoor #madhuridixit #biggbossott