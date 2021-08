UVA disenrolls over 200 students who didn't share vaccination status

DISENROLLING 242 STUDENTS FORNOT BEING FULLY VACCINATED FORCOVID-19.U-V-A SAYS THOSE STUDENTS MAKEUP JUST ONE PERCENT OF THESTUDENT POPULATION.THOSE STUDENTS CAN RE-ENROLL IFTHEY GET VACCINATED OR FILE ANEXEMPTION...WE REACHED TO A FEW OTHERUNIVERSITIES TO E SEHOW THEY'REHANDLING STUDENTS WHO ARE NOTCOMPLYING WITH THE SCHOOL'SVACCINE MANDATE...AT VIRGIN TIAECH, THE UNIVERSITYOF RICHMOND, AND VIRGINIACOMMONWEALTHUNIVERSITY -- NO ONE HAS BEENDISENROLLED AT THIS TIME.A VIRGINIA TECH SPOKESPERSONSAYS ENROLLMENT IS PLACED ONHOLDWHILE THE UNIVERSITY WORKS WITHSTUDENTS ON A CASE BY CASEBASIS.AT U-OF-RUNVACCINATED STUDENTS MUSTUNDERGO WEEKLY TESTING.AND AT V-C-U...STUDENT ACCOUNTS ARE ALSO PUT ONHOLDBUT THAT CAN BE LIFTED WHEN AVACCINE RECORD IS SUBMITTED OREXEMPTION IS REQUSTED.20 I THINK IT'S GOOD TOEVERYONE SHOULD GET VACCINATEDJUST GET THROUGH THIVIS RUS ASQUICKLY AS WE POSSIBLYCAN." " 8:37 I'M FINE WITH IT.I THINK IT'S OK.AYBUT I KNOWTHERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO OWNWHAT'S IT CALLED, LIKE HEALTHCOMPLICATIONS, ALL THAT SO ITHINK IT'S KIND OF UNFAIR, THATIT'S MANDATORY.I FEEL LIKE IT SHOULD BEAN OPTION."V-C-U OFFICIALS SAY 87 PERCENTOFSTUDENTS ARE VACCINATED...ANDFOUR PERCENT HAVE AN EXEMPTION.