Kylie Jenner Is Expecting Her Second Child with Travis Scott

'TMZ' reports that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

According to 'TMZ,' a source with direct knowledge said that Kylie is still in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy.

The source also said the on-again, off-again couple does not yet know the sex of the baby or when it is due.

They already have a 3-year-old daughter together, Stormi.

'TMZ' reports that Kylie has made it clear in the past that she doesn't want Stormi to be an only child.

In 2020, she said that while she felt pressure to have another child, she wasn't ready for it just yet.

Kylie's first pregnancy was spent mostly in private at her estate.

Rumors have been circulating all summer regarding her pregnancy.

'Page Six' was first to report that Kylie is expecting.

On August 19, Caitlyn Jenner seemed to spill the beans when she said she just learned one of her kids is expecting.

Burt, Caitlyn's son, had already announced that he is expecting a third child with his wife, Valerie.

