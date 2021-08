Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away in Lucknow | Oneindia News

Former UP CM and former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh passed away in Lucknow late Saturday, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4 because of an infection and reduced consciousness level.

