Michigan Matters: Topical News and Huntington

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain checks in with Peter Bhatia, Editor & Vice President of the Detroit Free Press, to discuss the mayor and governor’s races, Biden and Afghan crisis, the pandemic.

Then Randy Richardville, former Senate Majority Leader, discuss Afghan crisis, the governor’s race.

Sandy Pierce, chair of Michigan/Huntington Bank, talks about its merger with TCF and Huntington growing imprint.