Jim Cramer Says Markets Shouldn't Have Been Surprised by Pfizer Approval

Jim Cramer said markets shouldn't have been surprised by the FDA approval of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID vaccine.
Here's how he's approaching markets Monday.
Jim Cramer said markets shouldn't have been surprised by the FDA approval of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID vaccine.
Here's how he's approaching markets Monday.
Jim Cramer explains how he chooses which macro news events will have the largest market impact and how he plans once he makes the..
Jim Cramer says investors 'reassessing how dire things are' are driving Wednesday's market action.