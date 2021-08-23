WEB EXTRA:Lightning Strike At One World Trade Center as Hurricane Henri approached NYC

Here’s the moment lightning struck the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan as storm Henri headed toward New York City as a hurricane on Saturday (8/21).
Here’s the moment lightning struck the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan as storm Henri headed toward New York City as a hurricane on Saturday (8/21).
Ryan Nystrom shared the video, which he says was captured in slow motion.
The strike was captured as Storm Henri approached the north-east of the US, bringing heavy rain.